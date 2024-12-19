Govt replaces Dharani with Bhu Bharati

Hyderabad: “Dharan portal is being dumped not out of vindictive attitude of the government but because it had caused large-scale harm to the people. Thanks to the portal even registrations had to be stopped for four months,” said Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Introducing the Bhu Bharati bill 2024 in the State Assembly on Wednesday, the Minister said that the government would be bringing Bhu Bharati through which the issues of the landowners can be solved at local levels such as MRO, RDO and Collector. This provision, he said, was not available in the previous Act.

The Minister said under Bhu Bharati it would bring back the ‘Occupant’ (Anubhavadarulu) column in the passbook which was removed from the Dharani portal. A ‘Bhudhaar’ card with a unique number on the lines of the Aadhaar card will be issued to the Pattadar passbook holder. The Minister said every poor person who has land would get security for his property through this Act. He said 18.26 lakh acres of land which was kept in Part B by the government without solving them would also be resolved if it is outside the court's jurisdiction.

Under Dharani, he said, there was no provision to go for an appeal in case of mistakes during the mutation process. Under the proposed act, if there are any mistakes cropped up during the registration and mutation of hereditary land, there is a provision for taking the opinion of the family members by issuing notices during the process of mutation.

The Revenue Minister said that the only good thing in the previous Act was that when the land was sold the documents and mutations were done simultaneously. The Minister alleged that the previous government kept the ‘Sada Bainamas’ pending without solving them, whereas the present government provides solutions to 9.24 lakh applications received under Sada Bainamas till November 10. The way the Revenue Records and ‘Jamabandi’ were maintained before 2014 will be revived now, he said.

The Minister informed that soon every revenue village will have one officer who will maintain all the land-related records. A land tribunal would be formed to address the land litigation grievance and appeals. The government has also provided a provision of appeal to the CCLA in case the government properties and records were deliberately changed.