Govt rolled out various schemes for empowerment of women: Goud

Mahbubnagar: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud stressed that the State government is aiming to empower the poor and focusing especially on the upliftment of women folks by creating an environment to handhold them and support them through various self employment schemes.

While taking part in a programme as chief guest at Hanwada Mandal Parishad office, Goud distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques worth Rs84,93,744 to 84 beneficiaries. Afterwards, the Minister had meal with the beneficiaries and with their family members.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister reminded that there was no Kalyana Lakshmi scheme in the past before formation of new state of Telangana. If you want to marry away your daughter either one had to take a loan or force to sell away his assets such as house or land.

Realising the grim situation of the people, Chief Minister KCR launched the novel Kalyana Laxmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes and providing a financial assistance of Rs 1,1,116 to the beneficiaries.

The Excise minister further reiterated that not just Hanwada mandal, each and every mandal in Telangana state have been benefitted accordingly and the government is focusing particularly on empowering the poor and the women folks in the State.

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud distributing Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries at Hanwada mandal in Mahbubnagar district on Monday.