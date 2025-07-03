Govt sanctions Rs 33 crore loan waiver for handloom weavers

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has granted administrative approvals for the allocation of Rs 33 crore to facilitate loan waivers for handloom workers. This significant initiative is set to benefit a total of 5,691 handloom workers across Telangana through the Handloom Weavers Scheme.

State Handlooms and Textiles Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao announced that the loan waiver applies to loans (including both principal and interest) up to Rs 1 lakh that have been acquired for handloom production and related professional activities from all banks and District Cooperative Central Banks between 1 April 2017 and 31 March 2024.

He added that the verification of beneficiaries will proceed on a district-by-district basis in alignment with the guidelines, and the loan waiver will be deposited into the workers’ accounts promptly following the completion of the verification process. The Minister also mentioned that if handloom workers wish to do so after receiving the loan waiver, bankers will approve new loans to the same extent.

According to the Minister, since the Congress government assumed power, approximately Rs 920 crore has been allocated for the benefit of handloom workers. To ensure that handloom workers have access to permanent employment, all government departments have been directed to acquire textiles from TGCO, resulting in textile orders amounting to Rs 579 crore from various departments.

The Minister further noted that initiatives have been implemented to guarantee ongoing work for 16,000 weavers in Sircilla through the Indira Mahila Shakti Saree Scheme. Additionally, Rs 193 crore is currently being invested in the Handloom Abhayahastam Scheme, while the Rs 290 crore owed to workers by the previous government has been successfully transferred to their accounts through the Netannaku Cheyutha Scheme.