Govt sets up PRC, gives 5% IR

Hyderabad: With speculation rife that the Election Commission may announce the poll schedule by the second week of October, the state government in a quick move decided to constitute the Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

As the PRC recommendations would take time to finalise the hike in the pay scales of government employees, the government had decided to pay five per cent as interim relief (IR) to the employees. Retired IAS officer N Sivashankar has been appointed as the PRC Chairman and another retired bureaucrat B Ramaiah will be the member of the Commission. The government has asked the Commission to submit the report within six months which means a decision on the recommendations and implementation would be taken by the next government. The State Finance department would provide required funds and staff for the functioning of the PRC.

The PRC will hold talks with all employees’ unions and seek their suggestions to enhance the salaries. The PRC will also examine the demands from employees unions on the salary hike.