Govt stands by flood victims, assures CM Revanth

Khammam: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the people who died in the rains and floods in the district that caused widespread devastation across the district.

The Chief Minister visited the flood affected areas in the district on Monday and interacted with flood victims and extended support to them.

He inspected Palair reservoir and beach point of NSP left canal. He toured the flood-affected areas of Karunagiri Housing Board Colony and other affected areas and spoke with the people. He also interacted with flood victims who are sheltered in Rajiv Gruhakalpa areas.

Later he inspected Prakash Bridge and extended support to flood victims. He said the government is supporting all the flood victims. He said the Ministers and officers monitoring the situation minute to minute until normal life is restored.

CM Reddy announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of people who died in the floods. CM Reddy instructed authorities to respond quickly to the damage caused to the public. He also assured that the compensation will be increased for the loss of cattle, goats and sheep.

Later, CM participated in a review meeting of floods along with ministers and officers at the Collectorate in Khammam.