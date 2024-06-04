Govt takes drastic steps to plug holes in power supply

Karimnagar: To counter Opposition’s charge of erratic power supply, the State has started taking drastic steps to plug holes in the power supply.

The TSNPDCL is adopting the old traditional methods in matters such as electricity reading, bill payment digitisation, supply and interruption etc. NPDCL Chairman Karnati Varun Reddy has taken many steps to use modern technology.

Orders have been issued to implement the ‘ System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) and System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI) policy. Although it is an integral part of the power supply system, it has been neglected for years. Efforts are being made to minimise disruptions in supply with these policies. Feeder wise surveys are being done. In the coming days, works are going on war footing to take measures for better power supply.

Chauhan, who is working as the CGM in the corporate office in Warangal, has been appointed as a special officer for the district. He is meeting with the officials every day coordinating them at the field level and expediting the survey.

If the wires are loose, the officer takes a photo and uploads it on the website of the power company. The material needed to solve this problem should also be entered. AEs are surveying 11 KV power lines. The survey done by ADE will be examined by DEs and AEs under the supervision of ADEs and SE Gangadhar.

They are inquiring about the matters like did the electrician clear the line or is it a technical error correction for development works? On the other hand, as part of the SAIFI, the problems arising in feeders are being reviewed on their causes.

After that, a report is made and how many times the power supply to the houses was interrupted from the controller. After that, they will take measures to supply without interruptions. The MD has issued orders not to stop supply of current for 2 hours for development works.

There are 33 KV feeders 88, 11 KV feeders -443 in the district. There are 25,602 controllers. 33 KV controllers and controllers have already been digitized and 11 KV feeders yet to be done. 23 KV feeder lines are currently being surveyed and for this, an ADE level officer has been entrusted with the responsibilities. The feeders , the electrical wires and insulators examined.

On this occasion, NPDCL Chairman Varun Reddy told The Hans India that based on the System Average Interruption Division Index, the average disruption is calculated in the power distribution system. For this, the feeders in the sub-centres, the reason for the interruption of supply, the number of times and the duration of the interruption examined and clear the line immediately.

On the other hand, as part of the System Average Interruption Frequency Index, it is stated that the problems arising in the feeder will be reviewed and a report will be prepared to ensure uninterrupted power supply.