Govt to announce local body poll schedule after GO issuance

Hyderabad: The State Government is moving at a fast pace to hold local body elections, as the District Collectors. ZP CEOs, District Panchayat Raj Officers (DPO) RDOs and DRDO officials conducted meetings in the districts and to review the 42 per cent BC quota in all Wards in the Gram Panchayats and MPTCs in all Mandal Parishads on Tuesday.

The data collected by the district officials would be compiled and forwarded to the Panchayat Raj Department. After the BC Welfare Department issues an order on the BC quota, the Panchayat Raj wing will recommend the State Election Commission to issue a notification to hold the local body elections.

Official sources said that the Panchayat Raj department has completed the exercise of the finalisation of BC quota in all panchayats and Mandal Parishads.

The Collectors analysed the BC reservations at the ward, panchayat and mandal level, taking into consideration the caste survey report.