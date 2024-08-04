Govt to fast-track clearance of 26 lakh LRS applications

Hyderabad: Aimingto mobilise huge funds, the state government chalked out an action plan to implement the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) to clear over 25 lakh applications pending for the last four years. Special teams constituting officials from Revenue, Irrigation and Municipal Administration will examine the LRS applications at the field level before clearance. Special focus will be paid on costly lands in Greater Hyderabad limits to protect the government lands from encroachments.

During a video conference from Bhupalpally with Collectors, on LRS (Layout Regularisation Scheme) Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy instructed the officials to clear all the pending applications in next 3-months. During the conference it came to light that amongst the total 25.7 lakh pending applications, HMDA has 3.58 lakh, while GHMC has over 1 lakh. Besides these other Municipal Corporations and Municipalities have 13.7 lakh, while the gram panchayats have 6 lakhs amongst others.

The Revenue Minister, while emphasising that this exercise should be completed on priority has instructed the departments of Revenue, Irrigation, Municipality to constitute Multi-disciplinary teams for clearing the applications. As part of the exercise help desks will also be set up at district Collectorates and other government officices. The district Collectors will be monitoring the progress of the LRS applications in districts, apart from GHMC, HMDA and other Municipalities.

Given the high market value of lands under HMDA, the Minister gave specific instructions to the officials emphasising to take cautious measures, to ensure layouts are properly regularised and no government land lost during the process.