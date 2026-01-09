Govt to introduce Telangana Education Policy soon

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the State Government was preparing a unique Telangana Education Policyon the lines of National Education Policy by constituting a committee with experts in education.

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Kumar met with the Chief Minister in the Secretariat on Thursday. During the meeting, the CM briefed the Education Minister about the reforms introduced in the education system and also the details of the establishment of Young India Integrated Residential Schools.

CM Revanth Reddy stated that each residential school is being constructed in a sprawling 25 acres of land at a cost of Rs 200 crore where the students from SC, ST, BC, and minority all communities will study at one place.

The CM also shared with the minister the government’s proposal to provide pre-primary education and strengthen government schools to compete with private schools and transportation facilities for pre-primary schools students in rural areas.

The upgradation of ITIs into Advanced Training Centres (ATCs) and the establishment of ATC centres in every constituency was also discussed in the meeting. The Chief Minister suggested to the Himachal Pradesh Minister to visit Mallepally ATC.

The Himachal Pradesh minister expressed interest in the construction of integrated schools and requested the CM provide a comprehensive report on the new concept. Rohit Kumar also appreciated the Chief Minister's vision for strengthening the education system in the government sector.

Commissioner to the Education Department Yogita Rana, School Education Director Naveen Nicholas, CM's Special Secretary Ajit Reddy and senior officials from the Himachal Pradesh government were also present.