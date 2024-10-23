Govt to ramp up med facilities in VVP hospitals across State

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Tuesday directed the officials to provide basic medical services like general medicine, surgery, gynaecology, and paediatrics in Vaidya Vidhana Parishad hospitals.

He had a review meeting on the proposals made by Administration Staff College of India (ASCI) to strengthen the performance of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) hospitals and TVVP as its secondary health care directorate. The Minister said that most of the patients were being treated in the district and area hospitals under TVVP, and in this context, all kinds of facilities should be available in those hospitals.

The Minister suggested the officials make changes in the proposals, keeping in mind not only the current requirements but also the future requirements, OP, IP, and bed strength. According to Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS), hospitals should have a clinical and non-clinical staff pattern. He said that the government was ready to grant necessary additional posts in this regard. Promotions of doctors and other employees and other service matters should have proposals so that difficulties and legal entanglements do not arise. When officials brought to the attention of the minister that VVP has been converted into secondary health care in Andhra Pradesh, he suggested that the issues raised there should be taken into consideration and that they should not be repeated.

The officials informed the Minister that in many places district hospitals have gone under teaching hospitals, and some PHCs and CHCs have come under VVP. The Minister suggested that proposals should be made regarding the necessary staff and equipment required for the PHCs and CHCs that come under the purview of VVP. Basic medical services like general medicine, surgery, gynaecology, and paediatrics should be available in VVP hospitals. The Minister said that the aim of his government was to provide medical care to 85 per cent of the patients in the districts, and to achieve this goal, better medical services should be provided to the people in the district, area hospitals, and community health centres.

Enquiring about the plight of patients in MGM Hospital in Warangal, the Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the officials. He warned that action will be taken if there is negligence in providing medical services. He said that he would visit MGM soon and inspect all the wards.