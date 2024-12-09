Govt to supply subsidised fine rice from January

Karimnagar: In a move aimed at easing the burden of rising food costs, the State government has announced that subsidised wheat will be distributed alongside fine rice starting January. This decision comes as a significant relief to the poor and middle-class families struggling with the skyrocketing price of fine rice, which has surged from Rs 35-40 per kg two years ago to Rs 60 per kg now.

After the formation of Telangana, the then government focused on providing fine rice but did not distribute other essential commodities. With the rising costs, many ration card holders have resorted to selling the coarse rice provided through fair price shops to buy fine rice at higher prices. The new initiative is expected to benefit these families.

However, concerns about quality persist. There have been complaints about substandard rice being supplied, including broken grains and husk-laden varieties. Critics argue that the government must prioritise quality to ensure the food provided meets nutritional standards. Instances of poor-quality rice in hostels and schools have already raised questions about the adequacy of fortified rice.

Currently, both Central and State governments jointly provide 6 kg of free rice per beneficiary through ration cards. However, reports indicate that some recipients, especially from middle-class households, sell this rice to traders at Rs 11 per kg instead of consuming it. These traders often use it to produce liquor in other states.

The government’s decision to introduce fine rice and wheat is seen as a step toward curbing such misuse. Gattaiah, a local ration dealer, welcomed the decision, describing it as a positive move for the community. “The supply of fine rice and wheat is a good sign. However, the government should also consider increasing the dealers’ commission to address the challenges we face,” he told The Hans India.

Details of existing ration cards across the combined district are as follows: Karimnagar- ration cards: 2,76,929, beneficiaries: 8,04,968; Jagtial- Ration Cards: 3,07,127, Beneficiaries: 8,82,187; Pedpadalli- Ration Cards: 2,19,671, beneficiaries: 6,24,946; Sircilla- Ration Cards: 1,73,745, beneficiaries: 4,97,103.











