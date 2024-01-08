Govt wasting time in name of Delhi tours, flays Pocharam

Hyderabad: Former Speaker P Srinivas Reddy on Sunday said that the Congress government was delaying the implementation of the six guarantees in the name of Delhi tours and postponing till the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference along with MP BB Patil at Telangana Bhavan, Srinivas Reddy said that it has been a month since the Congress voted to power in the State and the government is delaying the implementation of the promises. There are no results except reviews, and valuable time is being wasted in the name of Delhi tours. The old schemes were being cancelled, but new schemes were not being implemented, said Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, demanding the government to release Rs five lakh to Griha Lakshmi beneficiaries under the Indiramma housing scheme.

The BRS leader said that except for the free travel of women in RTC buses, none of the guarantees were implemented by the Congress government.

The Rythu Bandhu was not completely received by anyone. There is still no clarity on the farmer loan waiver scheme and also on the bonus for paddy. “Whether we win or lose, we are on the people’s side, and we will definitely question on behalf of the people. I have never seen such a lying government, and the urea shortage started once again in the State,” said Srinivas Reddy.

He said that they were not asking for long-term guarantees but wanted the government to address the problems that needed to be solved immediately, and appealed the Congress government not to mislead people.

He added that the preparatory meeting of the Zaheerabad Parliamentary constituency went well, and activists attended in large numbers and made good suggestions.

He said that the party was confident and that we would achieve good results in the Lok Sabha elections.