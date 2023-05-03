Govt will buy every grain brought to procurement centres: Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that there has been unprecedented rain in the history of 100 years damaging the crops and steps will be taken to give compensation for each acre.

Usually whenever there is untimely rain at the time of harvest, only 10 to 20 percent of the crop would be lost, but for the first time, 100 percent of the planted crops were lost. Measures for the speedy purchase of grains would be made, he said.

The Minister on Tuesday inspected the crops damaged by the recent untimely rains in the villages of Bommakal, Durshed, Gopalpur in Karimnagar rural mandal and wet grain in the purchase centres. Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that Chief Minister KCR has decided and announced to give Rs 10,000 per acre to those who have already lost crops due to untimely rain. He said that if the wet grain is dried, it has been ordered to buy it and send it to the boiled rice mills.

The government will pay compensation to those who lost their crops in the field without coming to the purchase centre and appealed to the farmers not to lose heart. The State government asked FCI to relax the moisture content from 17 to 20 as the grain is not drying quickly due to consecutive rains. The district Collectors have been instructed to send wet grain to the places where boiled rice mills need it.

The government’s goal is to support the farmers. 5, 000 purchase centres have already been started across the state and about 7.51 lakh metric tons of grain has been purchased.