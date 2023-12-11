Govt will deposit money in genuine farmers as Rythu Bandhu: MLC T Jeevan Reddy

Hyderabad: While the discussion is going on when the newly formed Congress government will deposit the 'Rythu Bandhu' money in the accounts of the farmers, senior leader of the party, MLC T Jeevan Reddy made interesting comments. He said that the government will conduct a review to ensure that Rythu Bandhu investment assistance is provided to genuine farmers who cultivate. It is stated that the government will deposit money in the accounts of genuine farmers by the end of December.

As promised in the election manifesto, he said that they will provide assistance at the rate of Rs.7500 per acre. Jeevan Reddy criticized that some landlords and real estate traders show hundreds of acres as cultivated land and get help from the farmer's relatives.

He said that they will reconsider this and look into the mistakes in Dharani and as promised, they will put Rythu Bandhu on the cultivated lands. He said that the previous government had emptied the coffers, but there was no way to stop the six guarantees and other public welfare schemes. Jeevan Reddy started RTC bus services at Rechapalli in Sarangapur Mandal on Sunday. Later he spoke to the media.