Govt will ensure growth of pharma: Revanth

Hyderabad: “The State Government is committed to developing Telangana as a medical tourism hub,” Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said. Inaugurating Medicover Hospital (private) in Warangal on Saturday, he said that providing healthcare is a social responsibility. “Medical fraternity should extend services to the people in a service motive and not for financial gains,” he said.

“The government is to set up Pharma Villages for the development of the pharma industry in the State. The government is also planning to establish a medical tourism hub on a sprawling 1,000 acres at Shamshabad. The medical hub will facilitate all types of medical services,” the CM said.

“Former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi took initiatives to develop pharma and IT industries respectively,” the CM said.

“The government is planning to issue a ‘digital health profile card’ to every citizen and proposed to provide free medical care in the State. Efforts are on to take the idea forward from the medical experts,” he said.

“The Mamnoor Airport in Warangal will be revived soon. We are also focusing on developing health and eco-tourism in Warangal,” the CM said.

Ministers Konda Surekha, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Seethakka, Damodara Raja Narasimha, MLA NainiRajender Reddy, MPs K Kavya and Balaram Naik were among others present.