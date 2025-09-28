Govt will help youth get jobs abroad: CM

Hyderabad: Observingthat job opportunities are available on a large scale for Indian youth in countries such as Germany and Japan if not America, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the state government would soon set up a special wing to facilitate jobs in foreign countries. Speaking at an event here where he inaugurated 65 Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) which earlier functioned as Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), he said the USA is not the only country for those who want to work abroad. Job avenues are available on a large scale in Japan, Russia, South Korea and others, he said. “There is no loss if one cannot go to America (for job opportunities). Developed countries like Germany, Japan and South Korea are there,” he said.

The State government would act as a bridge for providing job opportunities in countries like Germany, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan if the youth undergo relevant training in India, he said. “We will create a wing in government to provide job and livelihood opportunities for you in foreign countries.

We will lay foundations for your career by establishing a wing in government to process your (applications) from passport to visa,” Reddy said.