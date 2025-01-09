Govt will not buckle under brewery pressure: Jupally

Hyderabad: Following the United Breweries decision to stop the supply of beer, State Excise and Prohibition Minister J Krishna Rao said that the company took unilateral decision when the issue of demand for the increase of profit margin is under study. The Minister said that the government also rejected the brewery’s demand for more returns from beer sales.

The State government has already constituted a committee with a retired judge to study the demands put forth by the breweries . The companies were demanding an abnormal increase of 33 per cent. If the government accepts, the beer prices would go up to Rs 250 from the present Rs 150. The government will take a decision on the increase in rates after the committee submitted the report. He also clarified that the previous government did not pay the pending dues to the breweries and the present government was facing the burden. Rs 1,100 crore were already paid and Rs 650 crore dues are pending. The last government put Rs 2,500 crore dues before demitting the office. Currently, the excise wing is holding 14 lakh cases of beer which is less when compared to other States.

The Minister also said that the beer price in Karnataka was Rs190 and in AP it was Rs 180. Telangana was selling beer at Rs 150 per bottle. “We will not succumb to the pressure by the brewery and take appropriate decisions soon,” he said.