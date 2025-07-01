Govt will provide free medical treatment to injured: Minister

Hyderabad: Calling the fire accident as sad and stating that it was the responsibility of the State government to provide the victims complete treatment free of cost, the Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Monday called upon the political parties not to politicize the issue and support the families of the workers.

Talking to the media at the industrial area, Raja Narsimha said that immediately after the incident, all departments including the police and fire department responded quickly and took up rescue operations. He said that a 3-storey building collapsed in the incident. The reasons for the accident are yet to be known. There were round 65 people were at work at the time of the incident. “We have taken steps to shift the injured to hospitals and provide them with better medical care. It is the responsibility of our government to provide them with complete treatment free of cost. It is understood that 12 people have died so far. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased,” said Raja Narsimha, adding the responsibility of the government to protect and support the family of every worker.

Later, the Health Minister visited the hospital where the injured were getting treatment in the accident at Pashamylaram. The Health Minister visited the Dhruv and Pranam Hospitals. The doctors explained the health condition of the affected patients to the minister. The minister advised the doctors to provide better medical services to the victims and that the government would bear the entire cost of this. He ordered that there should be no compromise in the treatment. He also instructed the DMHO and other medical and health officers to remain in the hospitals and provide them with the necessary medical assistance until the victims recover. The minister visited the family members of those undergoing treatment at the hospital and consoled them. He said that the incident was extremely unfortunate. The minister assured them that he would stand by the affected families. The Minister assured that all possible support will be provided to the families of those injured and killed in the accident.