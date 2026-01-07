Govt will review mandal, dist boundaries: Ponguleti

Stating that the previous government had done the delimitation of the districts in an unscientific manner, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday said that the government would review boundaries of the mandals and districts in a scientific way after seeking a report on the whole exercise done in the past.

The Minister was replying to a question on whether there was any proposal to demerge Gandedu and Mohamadabad mandals from Mahabubnagar district and merge the same with Vikarabad district.

Congress member T Ram Mohan Reddy raised the issue during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Tuesday. The two mandals are part of the Parigi constituency he represents.

Srinviasa Reddy said that since the mandals were not created in a scientific manner, the one constituency was spread across four districts. It is a fact that the previous government created mandals and districts for people who praised them. “I will talk to the Chief Minister and discuss in the Cabinet. All those mandals which were created unscientifically will be rejigged scientifically. Wherever there is a need for mandals and divisions, new mandals and divisions will be created.

Soon a report will be called for on this and will be discussed in the Assembly and a decision will be taken,” said the Minister. The Parigi MLA pointed out that since these two mandals - Gandedu and Mohammadabad- were shifted to Mahabubnagar, the people in the constituency, especially the job aspirants, were put to a huge loss as they were not getting jobs. He said, “we come under Chevella Lok Sabha constituency and when the district reorganization was done, we wanted each parliamentary constituency as a district, but the BRS government included two mandals into Mahabubnagar.