Graduates' MLC election concludes in Telangana

Telangana MLC election 2021: The polling for Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates' constituency has concluded on a peaceful note in Telangana.

The election commission allowed the voters in the queue line to cast their vote. The polling centres at some places witnessed a huge rush with the delay in voting.

The election officials monitored the voting process and voters through web casting. Barring a few incidents, the voting ended on a peaceful note.

In the last elections, around 37.2 per cent of voter turnout had been recorded and this time, the polling percentage is said to have increased. The voter turnout is yet to be announced by the officials.