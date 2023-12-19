‘Grama Sabhas’ to identify eligible beneficiaries of schemes

Hyderabad: Ruling Congress will be reviving ‘Grama Sabhas’ to identify the eligible beneficiaries of the six-guarantees and other schemes of the party. Beginning from December 28, marking the party’s foundation day, the drive will kick-start once the modalities are in place.

The PAC (political affairs committee) meeting which was attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and AICC (TS) incharge, Manikrao Thakre on Monday decided to adopt a proper strategy to ensure that the schemes reach the most deserving citizens. During the meeting Revanth Reddy maintained that to give proper recognition to the party's rank and file, the schemes will be made available to citizens with active support from the local party leaders. He emphasised that this process should be taken forward under the supervision of the local leader. It does not matter if he is Congress MLA or contestant who has lost, all it matters is if got B-form or not. The District incharges will have their say in the implementation of the schemes, he said.

For achieving the smooth implementation of schemes, the committee has decided to revive the concept of ‘Grama Sabhas’ which was adopted by the earlier Congress government under the unified AP. “The party has decided to begin this from December 28, the party’s formation day. We will be coming up with a format and applications will be called for from the eligible. Similar to the earlier Congress government these schemes will be implemented without any discrimination. The party was able to achieve at saturation level then,” recalled PAC convenor, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, while briefing to the media.

During the meeting Thakre acknowledging the hard work of the party’s rank and file expressed gratitude that people believing in the assurances of the party have voted. He said that the party has now positioned itself to focus on upcoming Parliamentary elections.