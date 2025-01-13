Grand Bhogi Festival Celebrations in Nagarkurnool District

NagarKurnool: Sankranti is one of the major festivals for Telugu people, celebrated in a traditional manner for three days. In Nagarkurnool district, the first day of Sankranti, Bhogi, was celebrated with great enthusiasm.

On Monday, early in the morning, the Bhogi festivities began with the lighting of bonfires. Children, adults, and women gathered on the streets and in front of their houses to light Bhogi fires. Around these fires, people sang, danced, and celebrated, making the atmosphere lively and festive.

The tradition of lighting Bhogi fires, filled with good wishes and joy, created a vibrant atmosphere across villages in the district. The celebration marked the beginning of the new year with happiness and enthusiasm, as people embraced the festivities with great joy.