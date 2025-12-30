Telangana's DGP releases annual data report, says crime rate under control

Telangana's Director General of Police (DGP) Shivadhar Reddy affirmed that law and order in the state remains firmly under control. During the release of the 2025 annual report on Tuesday, the DGP highlighted the robust security measures implemented during festivals this year, as well as successful arrangements for the Global Summit held in Future City and the Miss World event, which proceeded without incident.

Reddy reported that the state successfully conducted three phases of Gram Panchayat elections in a peaceful and impartial manner. Notably, 509 Naxalites surrendered this year, including 481 from Chhattisgarh, 21 from Telangana, one from Maharashtra, and one from Andhra Pradesh. The DGP also mentioned the execution of four National Lok Adalats and one Special Adalat, resulting in the resolution of seven lakh cases, leading to praise from the High Court for the police department's efforts.

In a commendation of women's contributions, the DGP lauded the performance of women police officers in the state. Key figures in this initiative include Charu Sinha, the CID Chief and ACB DG, Abhilasha Bisht, Director of the Telangana Police Academy, Shikha Goel, Director of the Cyber Security Bureau, and Sumathi, SIB IG. He emphasised the state government's commitment to women's empowerment, evident through the implementation of QR codes in police stations for public feedback.

A new app called 'Travel Safe' was introduced by the CID to assist women and travellers, alongside the deployment of tourist police, with 80 personnel trained to respond to concerns in tourist areas. The Chief Minister's launch of the Eagle Team to tackle drug issues was noted, with Telangana reportedly ranking first in the country for tracing 1.20 lakh stolen cell phones and second in passport verification.

While cyber crimes in the nation have surged by 41%, Telangana has witnessed a 3% decline in such incidents. Overall, the state has seen a 2.33% drop in crime rates from the previous year, with 2.28 lakh cases registered. The DGP confirmed death sentences in four cases and life imprisonment for 320 individuals across 216 cases. In POCSO cases, sentences were upheld for 154 people in 144 cases.

However, drug-related cases have risen by 30% this year, with the Eagle Team seizing drugs valued at ₹173 crore. Additionally, breaches of trust and IPC-related offences have increased, alongside a 2.90% rise in attacks on women, with 248 women reported murdered. Nevertheless, incidents of rape have decreased by 13%, kidnappings by 10%, and harassment cases by 9%. The Cyber Security Bureau has succeeded in recovering ₹246 crore, with ₹159 crore returned to 25,500 victims.

The DGP also announced ongoing CID investigations into the Nayeem case, highlighting attempts to sell lands seized in connection with the case, despite clear High Court directives prohibiting such transactions. Furthermore, committees focusing on women's issues have been established in private organisations, and the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Act has been implemented. A film festival aimed at the 18 to 35 age group is also set to take place in Telangana later this year.