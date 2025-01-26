Grand Celebration of 76th Republic Day in Jogulamba Gadwal District

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal district celebrated the 76th Republic Day with great enthusiasm on Sunday at the Police Parade Ground. The celebrations, which began in the morning and continued until the afternoon, were held in a festive atmosphere with elaborate arrangements made by the district administration. District Collector B.M. Santosh attended as the chief guest, hoisted the National Flag, and received the ceremonial guard of honor from the police. He extended Republic Day greetings to prominent citizens, officials, and dignitaries present at the event.

In his address, the District Collector highlighted the importance of the Indian Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950, under the leadership of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He praised the Constitution for laying the foundation of India as the largest democracy in the world, reflecting the aspirations of its people. The Collector paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, freedom fighters, martyrs, and the architects of the Constitution, acknowledging their immense contributions.

He emphasized the Telangana government's commitment to public welfare through initiatives such as the Abhaya Hastam scheme, which benefits those below the poverty line. The Collector outlined various achievements and ongoing welfare projects in the district:

Women and Transgender Welfare: Free bus travel facilities for women and transgenders have benefited 1,71,19,995 women in the district, saving ₹54.79 crore in transportation costs.

Rajiv Aarogyasri Scheme: Healthcare coverage for the poor has been increased from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh, providing treatment to 6,964 beneficiaries in the district at a cost of ₹17.12 crore.

Farmers' Welfare: The Rythu Crop Loan Waiver scheme, launched on July 18, 2024, waived loans worth ₹513 crore for 58,113 farmers. From January 26, 2025, the Rythu Bharosa scheme will offer ₹12,000 per acre annually as crop investment support.

Landless Agricultural Laborers: Under the Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa scheme, 10,393 families have been selected for assistance.

Procurement Support: In the 2024-25 Kharif season, the district purchased 65,177 metric tons of paddy from 8,822 farmers, crediting ₹138.92 crore into their accounts, along with an additional ₹500 per quintal bonus totaling ₹6.11 crore.

Housing Initiatives: Surveys for new ration cards were conducted for 13,069 families, and the Indiramma Housing Program aims to fulfill the dream of homeownership for poor families, with surveys for 1,44,749 houses completed.

Free Electricity: The Gruha Jyoti scheme, launched in March 2024, provides free electricity for up to 200 units, benefiting 6,17,059 families with subsidies worth ₹15.96 crore.

Affordable Cooking Gas: The Mahalakshmi Scheme, launched on February 27, 2024, supplies LPG cylinders for ₹500, benefiting 94,536 families with subsidies worth ₹5.69 crore.

Education Initiatives: Improvements under the Amma Aadarsha Pathashala scheme include a budget allocation of ₹9.16 crore for 460 schools, of which ₹5.54 crore has been utilized for work completed in 241 schools. Hygiene maintenance in 450 schools was supported with ₹96.33 lakh.

Land Reforms: The implementation of the Bhu Bharati Act aims to resolve land disputes, simplify land transactions, and protect government lands.

Public Safety: The police department's efforts have reduced crimes such as murders and violence against women, while fostering public trust.

The celebrations concluded with cultural performances by children that reflected patriotic fervor and entertained the audience. Government officials who provided exemplary services were honored with certificates of appreciation by the District Collector. Women self-help groups received loan cheques amounting to ₹25.45 crore. The Collector, accompanied by officials, visited stalls set up by various government departments, including DRDA, Agriculture, Health, ICDS, Handloom & Textiles, and Education.

Additional Programs by the District Administration

Earlier in the day, Additional District Collector Lakshmi Narayana hoisted the National Flag at the District Integrated Office Complex (IDOC) and paid tributes to freedom fighters. He distributed books to students and participated in flag-hoisting ceremonies at the District Collectorate and the Zilla Parishad office, along with other officials and staff.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event was graced by District SP Srinivas Rao, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Alampur MLA Vijayudu, Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsing Rao, RDO Srinivasa Rao, Market Yard Chairman Nalla Hanumanthu, District Library Chairman Neeli Srinivasulu, district officials, local representatives, and students.

The celebrations reflected the spirit of unity, patriotism, and the district's commitment to holistic development under the leadership of the Telangana government.