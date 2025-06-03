Grand celebrations at Arvinree-Bhagavathi School

Karimnagar: On the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, grand celebrations were held at Arvinree-Bhagavathi School in the city on Monday.

The event commenced with the hoisting of the national flag and lighting of the ceremonial lamp by school’s Chairman, B Ramana Rao, and Director, B. Vijayalakshmi. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Ramana Rao stated that the Telangana State was achieved as a result of the sacrifices made by numerous many people. He expressed hope that the hardships endured during the movement would bear fruits and that the state would flourish into a “Golden Telangana.” He also extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the State.