Grand celebrations at Arvinree-Bhagavathi School
Highlights
Karimnagar: On the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, grand celebrations were held at Arvinree-Bhagavathi School in the city on Monday.
The event commenced with the hoisting of the national flag and lighting of the ceremonial lamp by school’s Chairman, B Ramana Rao, and Director, B. Vijayalakshmi. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Ramana Rao stated that the Telangana State was achieved as a result of the sacrifices made by numerous many people. He expressed hope that the hardships endured during the movement would bear fruits and that the state would flourish into a “Golden Telangana.” He also extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the State.
