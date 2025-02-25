  • Menu
Grand Celebrations of Self-Governance Day at Sripuram

Highlights

Self-Governance Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Mandal Parishad Primary School in Sripuram village, Nagarkurnool Mandal.

Nagar kurnool: Self-Governance Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Mandal Parishad Primary School in Sripuram village, Nagarkurnool Mandal. As part of the event, Prashanth took on the role of HM, Poojitha served as the MEO, Nandu was appointed as the nodal officer, and Nagaraju participated as the DEO.

Nagarkurnool MEO Bhaskar Reddy attended the program and emphasized the importance of such events in shaping students’ futures. He highlighted how these activities contribute significantly to their overall development. He also provided valuable guidance to the students and teachers participating in the Self-Governance Day celebrations.

Additionally, the event was attended by the school headmaster Balaswami and teachers Surekha, Bhagyamma, Nirmala, Kalpana, and Srivani, who played a key role in making the event successful.

