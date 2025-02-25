Live
- Farewell Day Celebrations at Government Girls Junior College, Nagarkurnool
- Community Innovation: Ravi Mandliya's SQL Server Backup Enhancement Project
- Shiva Devotees Embark on a Pilgrimage to Srisailam for Mahashivaratri
- Purandara Utsava Celebrated with Grandeur at Sri Puthige Matha in Raleigh, USA
- Irrigation projects in state, Minister seeks funding from the centre
- Dr. Raghavendra Bhat Honoured with Prestigious Dr. P. Bhattacharya Memorial Award
- Collector Emphasizes Transparency and Efficiency in Employment Guarantee Scheme Works
- Awareness Program on Education, Safety, and Child Protection Held at Uttanur ZP High School
- BRSV Demands Action Against Private Schools in Aiza for Overcharging and Poor Facilities
- Junior Lineman Electrocuted While Repairing Transformer in Eklaspuram
Just In
Grand Celebrations of Self-Governance Day at Sripuram
Self-Governance Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Mandal Parishad Primary School in Sripuram village, Nagarkurnool Mandal.
Nagar kurnool: Self-Governance Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Mandal Parishad Primary School in Sripuram village, Nagarkurnool Mandal. As part of the event, Prashanth took on the role of HM, Poojitha served as the MEO, Nandu was appointed as the nodal officer, and Nagaraju participated as the DEO.
Nagarkurnool MEO Bhaskar Reddy attended the program and emphasized the importance of such events in shaping students’ futures. He highlighted how these activities contribute significantly to their overall development. He also provided valuable guidance to the students and teachers participating in the Self-Governance Day celebrations.
Additionally, the event was attended by the school headmaster Balaswami and teachers Surekha, Bhagyamma, Nirmala, Kalpana, and Srivani, who played a key role in making the event successful.