Grand Dasara Celebrations at Nagar Kurnool Tank Bund

Nagarkurnool: At the Nagar Kurnool district headquarters, the Dasara celebrations were held in a grand manner at the Tank Bund near Kesari Samudram Lake. Nagar Kurnool MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy participated in the event, which took place on Saturday evening at 6 PM. The festivities included special prayers at the Jammi tree on the Tank Bund, with thousands of people in attendance.

During the celebrations, MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy extended Dasara greetings to the people of Nagar Kurnool and announced that, with the support of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, more development projects would be undertaken for the benefit of the region.

Later, MLA Rajesh Reddy, along with his wife Saritha, joined thousands of women at the open auditorium near the Tank Bund for the Bathukamma celebrations. The grand Dasara event was a massive success, with a large turnout of people participating in the joyous festivities.

