Live
- Uttarakhand CM Dhami Reviews Chamoli Disaster Relief
- Centre pushes for global ecolabel for Lakshadweep tuna to boost market access
- ‘Vote Chori’: Rahul Gandhi carries Emergency mindset of Indira Gandhi, says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla
- Smokescreen or strategy? Why ISI is unlikely to shift terror bases to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- Asia Cup: Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman reprimanded by ICC for breaching Code of Conduct
- Collector Santosh Reviews Double-Bedroom Houses and Women’s Association Building Works
- All efforts to promote 'Make in India' start yielding robust results: Piyush Goyal
- Grand Dasara Sharannavaratri Celebrations at Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Temple
- District Officials Directed to Complete Voter List Verification by September 23
- 5,000 youths to join Namo Youth Marathon tomorrow: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj
Grand Dasara Sharannavaratri Celebrations at Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Temple
Gadwal: The sacred Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations commenced with grandeur at the Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Temple. Distinguished...
Gadwal: The sacred Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations commenced with grandeur at the Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Temple. Distinguished guests and dignitaries were formally invited to grace the festivities.
Those invited include Minister for Endowments, Forest and Environment Konda Surekha, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Prohibition and Excise Jupally Krishna Rao, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Sports & Youth Services Vakiti Sree Hari, Vice Chairman of Telangana State Planning Commission G. Chinna Reddy, and Principal Secretary & Commissioner of Endowments
Shailaja Ramaiyer. Former MLA Sampath Kumar has also been invited.
Temple Executive Officer Deepti,B. Nageshwar Reddy Chairman, Naga Shiromani, and committee members including Jagadishwar Reddy, Jaganmohan Naidu, Jayaramudu, Chandrasekhar Reddy, Vishwanath Reddy, A. Venkateshwarlu, Gopal, J. Saraswathi, and Pulendar along with temple priests led by D. Janakiram Sharma actively took part in organizing the celebrations.
Adding to the spiritual atmosphere, Telangana High Court Judge Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar visited the temple and offered prayers to the deities. He was accompanied by District Judge of Jogulamba Gadwal Premalatha and Alampur Junior Civil Judge Sri Mithun Teja.
The temple premises resonated with devotional fervor as officials, priests, and devotees came together to mark the auspicious occasion.