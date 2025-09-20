Grand Dasara Sharannavaratri Celebrations at Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Temple

Gadwal: The sacred Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations commenced with grandeur at the Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Temple. Distinguished guests and dignitaries were formally invited to grace the festivities.

Those invited include Minister for Endowments, Forest and Environment Konda Surekha, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Prohibition and Excise Jupally Krishna Rao, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Sports & Youth Services Vakiti Sree Hari, Vice Chairman of Telangana State Planning Commission G. Chinna Reddy, and Principal Secretary & Commissioner of Endowments

Shailaja Ramaiyer. Former MLA Sampath Kumar has also been invited.

Temple Executive Officer Deepti,B. Nageshwar Reddy Chairman, Naga Shiromani, and committee members including Jagadishwar Reddy, Jaganmohan Naidu, Jayaramudu, Chandrasekhar Reddy, Vishwanath Reddy, A. Venkateshwarlu, Gopal, J. Saraswathi, and Pulendar along with temple priests led by D. Janakiram Sharma actively took part in organizing the celebrations.

Adding to the spiritual atmosphere, Telangana High Court Judge Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar visited the temple and offered prayers to the deities. He was accompanied by District Judge of Jogulamba Gadwal Premalatha and Alampur Junior Civil Judge Sri Mithun Teja.

The temple premises resonated with devotional fervor as officials, priests, and devotees came together to mark the auspicious occasion.