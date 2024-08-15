Grand Independence Day Celebrations Held in Gadwal.Special Government Representative AP Jitender Reddy Unfurls the National Flag

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal District witnessed grand celebrations on Thursday, August 15, 2024, as the 78th Independence Day was observed with great fervor at the Police Parade Grounds. The day-long event, marked by a festive atmosphere, saw extensive arrangements made by the district administration to ensure a successful celebration.

The chief guest for the occasion was AP Jitender Reddy, the Special Government Representative and Advisor to the Government (Sports Affairs). He unfurled the tricolor and received a ceremonial guard of honor from the police force. Following the flag hoisting, Reddy extended his Independence Day greetings to prominent citizens, officials, and the general public.

In his address, Jitender Reddy highlighted the various initiatives and developmental programs undertaken by the state government in the district. He emphasized the government’s commitment to resolving public issues and fulfilling its promises swiftly, noting that several welfare programs were initiated within 48 hours of assuming power. He mentioned the ongoing Indiramma Gram Sabhas, which are being conducted to collect applications from the public and implement various schemes effectively.

Reddy announced several key benefits under different government schemes, including free travel facilities for women and transgender individuals in RTC buses. He revealed that this initiative has benefitted over 8.63 million women in the Jogulamba Gadwal district, with a subsidy totaling Rs. 30.68 crores. Under the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme, the medical coverage limit has been increased to Rs. 5 to 10 lakhs, enabling 3,830 underprivileged individuals in the district to access corporate medical care.

The Indiramma Housing Scheme, aimed at providing a home for every poor family, is being implemented with 4.5 lakh houses under construction across the state, including 3,500 houses in each constituency. Reddy also highlighted the Mahalakshmi Scheme, under which cooking gas is being supplied at a subsidized rate of Rs. 500. So far, 87,751 people in the district have benefitted from this scheme, with 48,683 gas cylinders distributed, amounting to a subsidy of Rs. 1.29 crore.

Additionally, the Grihajyoti program provides free electricity to consumers using up to 200 units, with 140,440 zero bills issued in the district, benefiting 76,358 families. The government has provided a subsidy of Rs. 3.67 crore under this program. Reddy also pointed out the state government’s historic achievement in waiving farm loans up to Rs. 2 lakh, which has benefited 41,638 farmers in the district, amounting to a total loan waiver of Rs. 318.83 crore.

The celebrations also included a series of cultural performances by students from various schools, which captivated the audience. Bal Bhavan students performed a patriotic dance, while the KGBV Undavelli girls presented a striking pyramid display. The SR Vidyaniketan students showcased martial arts, and the KGBV Gadwal girls performed a dance highlighting the importance of trees. Pragnya Vidyalaya students also delivered a performance filled with patriotic fervor.

In recognition of their exemplary services, awards were presented to officials from various government departments. Later, Reddy, along with other officials, visited stalls set up by different government departments. The district welfare department distributed three electronic tricycles and nine regular tricycles to differently-abled individuals.

*District Collector BM Santosh Unveils Schemes at IDOC*

Earlier in the day, District Collector BM Santosh hoisted the national flag at the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) and paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters.

The Independence Day event was graced by the presence of Nagar Kurnool MP Mallu Ravi, District SP Srinivas Rao, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Alampur MLA Vijayudu, Additional Collectors Narsinga Rao and Srinivas Rao, RDO Ram Chander, AO Veerabhadrappa, Additional SP Guna Shekhar, and various district officials, local public representatives, and students.