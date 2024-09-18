Grand Praja Palana Dinotsavam celebrations enthral all

Gadwal/Nagarkurnool: On Tuesday, the Telangana State People’s Governance Day was celebrated with grandeur at the Integrated District Offices Complex in Gadwal. The event was graced by Telangana Government’s Special Representative and Sports Affairs Advisor, AP Jitender Reddy, as the chief guest. He was welcomed with a guard of honor by the district administration, and later, he unfurled the national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, Jitender Reddy lauded the Congress government for fulfilling its poll promises. During the event, government school students showcased cultural performances, and the chief guest presented mementos to the students and teachers. Meanwhile, in Nagarkurnool, Planning Commission Vice Chairman G. Chinna Reddy stated that the district is leading in development across various sectors, with significant contributions from both officials and public representatives. As part of the event, Chinna Reddy unfurled the national flag and received the police honor guard.