Grand Satya Sai Vratams at Vinayaka Ganapati Mandap in Viswaradhya Colony

NagarKurnool: At the Vinayaka Ganapati Mandap set up by the Vinayaka Syndicate in Viswaradhya Colony, Nagar Kurnool, the grand Satya Sai Vratams were performed with great devotion.

Under the guidance of Vavilala Rajasekhar Sharma, the chief priest of the Satya Sai Baba temple, the rituals began with Ganapati Puja and Gauri Puja, followed by the Satya Sai Vrat Katha, based on the Purusha Sukta, recited with Vedic hymns.

Devotees were engrossed in Sai Bhajans, experiencing spiritual bliss. After the rituals, sacred prasadam and annaprasadam were distributed to the devotees. The event saw the participation of Trust Secretary Elime Eshwarayya, Satya Sai devotees, colony residents, Dr. Gawwamatham Vishwanatha Shastri, Mididoddi Rajesh, Sridhar, Dharmachari, and a large number of women.