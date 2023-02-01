Grand 'Sitarama Kalyanam' organised

Bhadrachalam: The celestial wedding ceremony of Lord Rama with Sita was conducted on a grand scale at Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Devasthanam here on Tuesday. The temple priests brought the holy Godavari water for holding the ceremony amid chanting of vedic hymns and use of traditional musical instruments. They performed 'adhishekam' to the deities and performed special puja. The idols were taken to Beda Mandapam amid chanting of 'Jaya Jaya Rama' by the large number of devotees present.

The priests explained to the gathering the significance of Bhadradri Divya Kshetram before commencing the wedding proceedings in which many couples participated. The temple officials distributed the deities' new clothes along with prasadam, 'akshintalu' to the devotees. The gathering included a large number of temple employees.