Grand Vinayaka Chaviti puja held

Mancherial: Additional Collector Mothilal stated that Vinayaka Chaviti represents a symbol of cultural traditions. He made this statement while speaking at a special puja ceremony organized by Anjani Putra Real Estate at Chunnambatti in the Mancherial district headquarters on Thursday.

On this occasion, Mothilal emphasized that celebrating Vinayaka Chaviti and Navaratri festivals is a reflection of our cultural heritage. He also commended the services rendered by the Anjaniputra organization.

Gurrala Sridhar, Chairman of the Anjaniputra organization, observed that the festivities are being celebrated with devotion, and pujas and annadanams are being performed for the well-being of the people, which is a heartening sight.

Pilli Ravi, Managing Director, expressed his wishes that, with the blessings of Lord Ganesha, everyone should lead a happy and healthy life forever.