  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Grand Vinayaka Chaviti puja held

Grand Vinayaka Chaviti puja held
x
Highlights

Additional Collector Mothilal stated that Vinayaka Chaviti represents a symbol of cultural traditions

Mancherial: Additional Collector Mothilal stated that Vinayaka Chaviti represents a symbol of cultural traditions. He made this statement while speaking at a special puja ceremony organized by Anjani Putra Real Estate at Chunnambatti in the Mancherial district headquarters on Thursday.

On this occasion, Mothilal emphasized that celebrating Vinayaka Chaviti and Navaratri festivals is a reflection of our cultural heritage. He also commended the services rendered by the Anjaniputra organization.

Gurrala Sridhar, Chairman of the Anjaniputra organization, observed that the festivities are being celebrated with devotion, and pujas and annadanams are being performed for the well-being of the people, which is a heartening sight.

Pilli Ravi, Managing Director, expressed his wishes that, with the blessings of Lord Ganesha, everyone should lead a happy and healthy life forever.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick