Grand Welcome for Dr. SA Sampath Kumar AICC Secretary

Just In
Gadwal: Erravalli resonates with chants of "Sampathanna Zindabad" as Congress flags wave high.
A massive crowd gathered to welcome Dr. SA Sampath Kumar with a grand rally at Erravalli crossroads in the Gadwal constituency. The newly elected Market Committee Chairman, Vice Chairman, and Directors received congratulations from Dr. Sampath Kumar during the event.
Congress workers, leaders, and supporters from the Alampur constituency gave a warm welcome to Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, former Alampur MLA and newly appointed in-charge of the Chhattisgarh State Congress Party by the AICC (All India Congress Committee).
Speaking at a meeting organized in Erravalli, Dr. Sampath Kumar assured that every Congress worker who has toiled for the party will be recognized. He added that, in the upcoming local body elections, hardworking party members will receive due recognition and play a crucial role in the party's success.
Dr. Sampath Kumar emphasized that the election of the Market Committee Chairman was conducted transparently, with coordination across all sections of society. He further promised that future appointments and elections would also be conducted in a manner that ensures justice for all communities.
He reiterated that in the upcoming elections, priority will be given to those who have worked hard for the Congress Party, ensuring that all government welfare schemes at the village level will reach the people through their efforts.
The Market Committee Directors and supporters honored Dr. Sampath Kumar with shawls and garlands during the ceremony.