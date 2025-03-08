Grand Women's Day Celebrations at Alampur Court

Live
Women's Day Celebrations Held Grandly at Alampur Court
Gawal: Alampur Court witnessed grand celebrations of International Women's Day on Saturday under the leadership of Advocate Bar Association President Suresh Kumar. The event was graced by Alampur Taluka Legal Services Authority Chairman and Judicial Magistrate Mithin Teja as the chief guest.
As part of the celebrations, women employees working in the court were honored by the advocates. Speaking on the occasion, Judge Mithin Teja expressed his happiness over the advocates celebrating Women's Day in his court. He stated that honoring and respecting women employees on this special occasion was a commendable gesture. He further mentioned that fostering such an inclusive atmosphere in the court was a positive and encouraging sign.
Several advocates, including Narayana Reddy, Sridhar Reddy, Thimmareddy, Yakobu, Venkatesh, Gajender, and Gavvala Srinivasulu, along with court staff, actively participated in the program.