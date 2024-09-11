Grandly Ganesh Pujas in Nagar kurnool District Headquarters'

Nagar Kurnool: As part of the Ganesh Navaratri celebrations, women devotees conducted special pujas on the fifth day across various colonies in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters. On Wednesday, under the leadership of the Gold Phase Ganesh Youth Group at Raghavendra Colony Road No. 2, Maha Prasadam was offered to Lord Ganesh. Devotees also performed special bhajans at the Ganesh mandap set up near Bangaru Maisamma in Raghavendra Colony, followed by the distribution of Anna Prasadam. Special Various types of flour-based dishes were prepared and offered as naivedyam (food offerings) to Lord Ganesh, showcasing the devotion and culinary skills of the devotees. homams, including Ganapathi Lakshmi Homam and Navagraha Homam, were organized by Milestone Youth, with silver poojas being conducted as well. At the Housing Board Colony, under the leadership of Rebels Youth, children performed cultural activities, including a remarkable presentation of episodes from the Mahabharata.

Subhash Goud mentioned that every day, two quintals of Anna Prasadam are being distributed, with the service continuing daily until Saturday. In Vishwaradhya Colony, special pujas were held by the Ganesh Syndicate, led by Dr. Gavvamatta Viswanath Shastri, followed by the distribution of Anna Prasadam to devotees. At the Bajrang Dal Vinayak Mandap, poojas were conducted by priest Gomatham Murali Mohanacharyulu. Additionally, special prayers were performed at the Ganesh idol organized by Shivashakti Youth in Raghavendra Colony, led by Gavvamatta Vijayakumar Shastri. Residents, particularly women, participated in bhajan singing, kolatam (folk dance), and other cultural activities with great enthusiasm, making the Ganesh Navaratri celebrations vibrant and joyous across the colonies.