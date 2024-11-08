Grandly Hanuman Idol Installation in CM’s Hometown

Nagar Kurnool : Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh attended the Hanuman idol installation ceremony at the newly built Hanuman temple in Kondareddipally village, Vangoor Mandal, in the Achampet constituency, the hometown of Chief Minister Enumula Revanth Reddy. Accompanied by Nagar Kurnool SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, Collector Santosh participated in the rituals honoring Lord Hanuman.

During the event, Collector Badavath Santosh expressed his happiness at being part of this grand ceremony and praised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for personally funding the remarkable reconstruction of the temple in his native village. The Chief Minister contributed approximately 3 crores to the project , Collecter stated which included three days of celebrations surrounding the installation of Lord Hanuman’s idol and the flagpole.

The idol installation was conducted with great grandeur, with priests chanting mantras. Prominent attendees, including the Chief Minister’s brother Krishna Reddy, local villagers, and devotees, gathered to witness the auspicious event.

SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath also participated in the ceremony and offered prayers along with the other devotees, highlighting the importance of such events in promoting spiritual values and cultural heritage in the community.















