Grievance Day: 12 Complaints Addressed at Jogulamba Gadwal Police Office

Gadwal: With the aim of providing quick justice to victims and addressing public issues effectively, a Grievance Day program was organized today at the District Police Office. District Superintendent of Police (SP) Sri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS supervised the proceedings.

During the program, 12 complaints were received from applicants across different parts of the district. The SP personally contacted the concerned police station officers over phone and directed them to resolve the issues at the earliest in accordance with law.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Srinivasa Rao said that the initiative was designed to bring police services closer to the people and to ensure justice for victims without delay. He instructed all police officers and staff to treat complainants with respect, receive petitions with seriousness, and if necessary, conduct field-level inquiries to resolve the issues legally and fairly. “Such measures will build confidence and trust among the public towards the police department,” he added.

The SP also mentioned that all petitions received during Grievance Day would be recorded online and their progress regularly reviewed to ensure timely redressal. He urged the public to make use of this opportunity to present their grievances directly to officials.

Of the complaints received today:

03 were related to quarrels/disputes

02 were related to harassment

03 were related to land disputes

04 were related to other issues

Gadwal DSP Y. Mogiliya also participated in the program.