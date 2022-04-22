GRMB meet postponed again

Hyderabad: The scheduled meeting of Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) could not take place on Friday as members from Andhra Pradesh did not attend the meeting.

Administrative member from Telangana and Special Chief Secretary Rajath Kumar expressed displeasure over the absence of AP members for the second time consecutively and alleged that they have deliberately been staying away from the meeting.

It is the second time that the GRMB meeting has been postponed without holding deliberations between Telangana and AP on the proposed irrigation projects on the river Godavari. The first GRMB meeting, scheduled on March 11, was postponed due to the absence of Andhra Pradesh members.

Rajath Kumar said that due to the absence of officials from AP, they are unable to hold the meeting and are not able to get the proposed irrigation projects approved by the board.

" Three detailed project reports belonging to Telangana have been pending with the GRMB. We hope that these DPRs can get approved once the meeting is held," added Rajath Kumar.