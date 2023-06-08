Ground breaking ceremony held for SGD Corning Technologies Private Limited in Mahabubnagar

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao breaks ground for SGD Corning Technologies Private Limited in Mahabubnagar a new pharmaceutical-glass-tubing facility in Telangana, India.

Hon’ble Minister Mr. K.T. Rama Rao said that,”I am delighted that Corning, a global leader in glass innovation, and SGD Pharma, a global leader in glass packaging have selected Telangana to build their world-class facility. The project of approximately INR 500 crores is slated to play a crucial role in increasing the primary packaging capabilities of the industry to support increased vaccine and critical drug production from Telangana. SGD-Corning partnership is a welcome step forward as we move toward growing our ecosystem to achieve India’s goal of a $250B ecosystem by 2030”.

“The partnership with Corning represents yet another step in SGD Pharma’s ongoing evolution of our offerings and services and will expand our portfolio of high-quality tubular glass packaging,” said SGD CEO Olivier Rousseau. “We see an opportunity for the industry to improve drug filling quality and performance capabilities by transitioning to Corning’s coated vial technology.”

SGD joins a growing network of leading primary-packaging manufacturers adopting Corning’s cutting- edge coating technology. The joint venture expands Velocity Vials’ manufacturing footprint, localizes its supply chains in India, and enables easier adoption of the technology by customers.

“Corning is advancing pharmaceutical glass technology to help our customers address their most pressing challenges – globally and locally,” said Ron Verkleeren, senior vice president and general manager of Corning’s Life Sciences Market Access Platform adding that the joint venture with SGD Pharma supports our continued global expansion as we localize manufacturing for our customers. He said tha the collaboration also strengthens leadership position in the industry and underscores our commitment to India’s high-growth market.”

Manufacturing of Velocity Vials at SGD’s facility in Vemula, India, is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024. Pharmaceutical tubing production is expected to begin in 2025.

About Corning

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 170 - year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping its customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.

About SGD Pharma

SGD Pharma (www.sgd-pharma.com) is a global producer of molded and tubular glass for the pharmaceutical primary packaging Industry. Building on over a century of expertise, we provide exceptional quality packaging solutions dedicated to parenteral, oral, and nasal products for every therapeutic application. Our worldwide clients are supported by more than 90 agents and distributors and benefit from ongoing innovation at our five best-in-class ISO 15378 certified, GMP compliant manufacturing plants, giving truly global supply chain infrastructure.