Group-1 aspirants thank NRR for TG High Court’s decision

Hyderabad: Group-I aspirants met Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao at his Tarnaka residence on Wednesday, following the High Court’s landmark decision to re-evaluate the Group-I examination papers conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC). The candidates expressed deep satisfaction with the verdict, attributing it to the BJP’s persistent efforts to expose irregularities and demand justice.

The aspirants thanked Rao personally for the party’s unwavering support in their fight for transparency and fairness. They emphasized that the verdict was not just a legal win but a moral victory for thousands of unemployed youth who had been wronged by systemic flaws in the examination process.

Speaking to the media, Ramchander Rao hailed the High Court’s ruling as a “slap in the face” to the state government, accusing both the previous BRS regime and the current Congress administration of perpetuating mismanagement and injustice. “From notification to evaluation, TGPSC has followed flawed procedures. The BJP stood by the students and will continue to fight for their rightful interests,” he asserted.

The court’s decision comes after widespread allegations of confusion and irregularities in the conduct of the Group-I Mains examination. The BJP has consistently raised concerns over paper leaks, procedural lapses, and a lack of transparency in recruitment under both the BRS and Congress governments. Rao criticized the state government’s handling of public service recruitment, stating that its negligence has become a “curse” for lakhs of aspirants awaiting job opportunities. He added that the verdict opens the door for justice and accountability, especially for those who were unfairly affected by the flawed system. The BJP has vowed to continue its advocacy until all deserving candidates receive their due, he added.