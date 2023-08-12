Live
Just In
Group 2 exam postponed to November in Telangana
As the pressure mounted from job aspirants and political parties, Telangana State Public Service Commission has postponed the Group -2 service exam to November this year.
State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a high level meeting with TSPSC Secretary and other officials and reviewed the situation to conduct the exams in the current situation. The Group 2 aspirants already took to the streets demanding to put off the exams scheduled in August. The aspirants have been seeking more time for exam preparation and also submitted representations to the TSPSC recently.
Earlier , State MA and UD minister KT Rama Rao took to Twitter to explain the government's readiness for the conduct of exams without any hurdles. KTR said that CM KCR directed the Chief Secretary to consult with TSPSC and reschedule the Group 2 exam to ensure no convenience is caused to lakhs of aspirants.
The minister also said that he advised Chief Secretary to ensure proper staggering of the recruitment of notification in future as well so every aspirant get adequate time to prepare for all eligible exams. Eom