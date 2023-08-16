Group of youth create havoc with racing, stunts in Hyderabad's Ananthagiri Hills

Hyderabad: A group of youth created ruckus with car and bike racing and stunts in the suburbs of Ananthagiri Hills in Hyderabad.

With Tuesday being a holiday on the occassion of Independence Day, the group indulged in drag racing in the forest area, a popular outing place with scenic beauty and waterfalls.

Video clips of the youth doing stunts with cars and jeeps were widely circulated on social media on Wednesday.

Some youngsters were seen filming the drag race and stunts on their mobile phones.

The nuisance triggered panic among locals and the tourists thronging the Ananthagiri Hills.

The youth indulged in the dangerous activity when the police personnel were busy with the Independence Day parade and celebrations.

Families flock to Ananthagiri Hills for sight-seeing, especially on weekends.

The place was teeming with tourists on Independence Day.

Worried over their safety, tourists and local people have appealed to people to check this problem.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader P. Karthik Reddy has urged the Vikarabad Superintendent of Police to stop this nuisance.

“This should be stopped at any cost. These miscreants are not from our local area and are mostly from Hyderabad. Ananthagiri is such a peaceful and beautiful region and this behaviour will not be tolerated,” tweeted Karthik Reddy, son of education minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy.