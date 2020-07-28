Growing number of Coronavirus positive cases spooks Karimnagar

Karimnagar: A total of 2,259 positive cases were registered till date in old Karimnagar district. Coronavirus, which first entered the district with the arrival of Indonesians, has slowly spread across the State.



Before relaxation orders were given, 29 persons were tested positive for Covid-19, who returned from Markaz mosque and with primary contacts of Markaz returnees in the district. Post relaxation, number of positive cases increased every day and reached to danger levels creating panic among the people.

Especially, the virus is spreading at an alarming rate in the Karimnagar district. Out of the 2,259 cases that were registered in the united district, 1,170 cases were tested corona positive in Karimnagar district alone. Many people, who were tested corona positive post relaxation orders during the lockdown in united Karimnagar district, have a travel history of either Hyderabad or Maharashtra State. In Karimnagar district, a total of 1,170 cases were registered till date, out of which 19 were registered before relaxation and 1,151 later and 14 deaths.

In Jagtial district, around 287 cases were registered, out of which three cases were registered before relaxation and 284 later, with five deaths till date.

In Peddapalli district, around 431 cases were registered, out of which three persons were found as corona positive before relaxation and 429 post relaxation. 11 patients died.

In Rajanna Sircilla district, 366 cases were registered. Out of this four registered before relaxation and 362 after, and there are seven deaths till date. People became alert with the increasing cases and passing on information of those coming from other States, countries and regions to the officials and taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

With more number of positive cases being recorded under Karimnagar Municipal Corporation limits, the officials announced Hussainpura, Mukarampura, Kashmirgadda, Mankammathota, Saketnagar, Boyawada, Vavilalapally, Jyothinagar, Maruthinagar, Kotirampura, Lakshminagar, Sapthagiri Colony, Ramnagar, Markandeya Colony, Vidyanagar, Gandhi Road, Rajiv Chowk, Ashok Nagar, Auto Nagar, Sharma Nagar, Bhagat Nagar, Kisan Nagar, Kattarampur, Bank Colony, Kapuwada and Ganeshnagar areas as containment zones.

Many traders are voluntarily decreased working hours and opening their shops from 10 am to 6 pm only in Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli and Rajanna Sircilla and following odd and even numbers in opening the shops in certain areas.

Meanwhile, the health department officials of four districts have intensified search for primary contacts and conducting thermal screening tests to all the primary contacts and rapid antigen tests to the suspected persons. The primary contacts were strictly ordered to remain under home quarantine.

Districts Before relaxation After relaxation Total cases Karimnagar 19 1151 1170 Jagtial 03 284 287 Peddapalli 03 431 434 Rajanna Siricilla 04 362 366 Total 29 2228 2257



