Gurram appointed AGP for Huzurabad court

Karimnagar: Gurram Srinivas Goud has been appointed as Additional Government Advocate (AGP) of Huzurabad Court, according to the orders issued by the Government Legal Affairs Secretary

The tenure for his post is three years. Srinivas Goud, who belongs to Shankarapatnam mandal, has previously served as AGP for two terms. Speaking on the occasion, he thanked Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Goud, Manakondur MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana, Congress party Huzurabad constituency in-charge Pranav Babu, and Congress party legal cell State president Ponnam Ashok Goud for their cooperation in his appointment.

Huzurabad Bar Association president Goskula Srinivas, former Bar Association president Bandi Kaladhar, lawyers Gouru Sammireddy, T Sayanna, Mukkera Raju, G. Lakshmanamurthy, P Sridhar Babu and others expressed happiness over Srinivas Goud’s appointment.