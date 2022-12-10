Gutha accuses BJP-led Centre of biase against Telangana

Chityal (Nalgonda): State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy said that the Central government has been creating troubles for the state government by showing step-motherly attitude towards Telangana.

On Saturday, Gutha Sukender Reddy along with Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah, participated in several development programmes at Chityala in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the farmers are happy with the TRS rule. "Our government is implementing development programmes which are not being implemented by any state government in the country," Sukender Reddy asserted.

Few parties have been criticising the TRS government due to jealousy and insecurities over the steady development taking place in the state and are causing troubles intentionally, he claimed. Telangana state will be prosperous only under the leadership of KCR, he reiterated.

People of Telangana must know who are anti-Telangana and who are pro-Telangana and committed for the development of the state, he said.

Gutha Sukhender Reddy made it clear that he strongly condemns the comments of YCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy against Telangana state. Local municipal chairman Komatireddy China Venkat Reddy, Jadala Adi Mallaiah Yadav and others were present.