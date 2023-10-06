Gutha condemns arrest of Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: Leaders of all parties in Telangana are condemning the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu. Recently Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy also condemned the arrest of Chandrababu. He said that it is painful to learn about the arrest of Chandrababu, who has a national level of recognition.

He said no one is guilty until the investigation is completed. The courts will decide whether he is corrupt or clean. He said that such arrests are not appropriate in politics.

Recently, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav commented that the illegal arrest of Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is very sad and condemned the arrest.

Speaking to the media at the minister's office, Talasani said, "I worked as a minister under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu. Chandrababu's illegal arrest caused him personal pain, he said. Power is not permanent. Chandrababu once played a key role in Central politics. The way YCP government is following Chandrababu is sad. It is not right to illegally arrest Chandrababu who is about 73 years old and cause trouble in the name of investigation”, he added. Talasani Srinivas Yadav stated that Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of the United Andhra has worked a lot for the development of the State.