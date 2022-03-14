Gutha Sukender Reddy re-elected as Telangana legislative council chairman

TRS MLC Gutha Sukender Reddy has been re-elected as Telangana legislative council chairman. His election became unanimous as no one has filed the nomination for the post of council chairman.



Sukender assumed the chair after election and the ministers KT Rama Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Mahmood Ali and Srinivas Goud congratulated Sukender Reddy on the occasion.

Reddy elected as legislative council chairman for the first term on September 11 of 2019. His term as the Council member expired in June last year. He as re-elected as MLC on November last year and took charge as the Council Chairman for second term.