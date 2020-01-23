Guv appeals to IT professionals to enrol in IRCS

Hyderabad: Talangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan appealed to all IT professionals and other corporate institutions to encourage their employees to enrol themselves as Red Cross members.

In a meeting held here on Wednesday , the Governor who is also the President of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), asked the IT professionals to download the Red Cross Society "App" which was released recently.

Red Cross Society has been supplying blood regularly to all government hospitals, Military and Railway Hospitals in the state, she said and added that the society aims that "nobody in the state should die due to want of blood". Over 100 IT officials who have attended the meeting appreciated the Governor's call and assured that they would definitely take up the issue with all interested employees considering it as a Corporate Social Responsibility.

