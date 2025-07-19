Guv seeks legal opinion on BC quota ordinance

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma is circumspect in giving his nod for the promulgation of an ordinance to provide 42 per cent BC quota in the upcoming elections to the local bodies in Telangana State.

Although the state government sent the draft of the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, for the Governor’s approval three days ago; the Governor has since called a meeting with some legal luminaries and constitutional experts to seek their suggestions on how to handle the matter without giving scope for any legal wrangles, according to official sources.

Official sources said: “The Governor is not in a hurry to take a decision until legal experts come out with a legal opinion on how to go about it without violating constitutional obligations”.

The legal experts briefed the Governor about the pending issues regarding the enhancement of reservation above 50 per cent, court directions, and the exceptional cases in which the state governments adapted procedures to enhance quota without any hurdles.

It is learnt that Jishnu Dev Verma asked the legal experts to prepare a report on the subject of enhancement of BC quota and the challenges faced by various state governments in implementing the same without amendments in the Constitution, if any, in the recent past in the country. The role of the Governor in approving an ordinance when an adapted bill on the same issue is pending before the President will also be examined by the legal team before arriving at a conclusion.